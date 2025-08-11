President Isaac Herzog will host a special screening tomorrow (Tuesday), at 3:30 pm, of the Emmy Award-winning film, “We Will Dance Again”.

The event will take place at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem and will be attended by hostages who have returned from captivity, as well as survivors of the Nova festival massacre. Among them, former hostage Eliya Cohen, who was abducted from the Nova festival, and his partner Ziv Abud, who survived the attack.

During the event, a panel will be held featuring Shira Shapira, mother of Aner Shapira who was murdered at the festival, along with Nova survivors Tamir Leshetz, Yuval Siman Tov, and Noam Ben David.