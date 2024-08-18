Family members of hostage Romi Gonen celebrated her 24th birthday on Sunday at the Peres Peace Center, along with many others who came to celebrate. The guests were all wearing leopard outfits, at the request of the family.

Romi's sister, Daria, spoke. "It's not usually difficult to write a birthday card to someone you love on their birthday, but this time it's different. This time we have so many more wishes that have much more meaning than any other day, or any other birthday, that comes once a year."

Our dear Romchi, our successful sister, your favorite day of the year has arrived, when you get a mass of ​​love and hugs, just as you like. The day has come when you deserve to celebrate it, just like everyone else. We feel sick just thinking about the fact that your day has come and you are not here. We have no way to describe how much we miss you, your laugh, your hugs, your love as our big sister. Every year we wish you a happy birthday and this time we mean it from the bottom of our hearts. Happy birthday, may it bring you home, may it bring you to us, may it bring you back from the darkness to the light. You are the sun and as the sun illuminates the morning from the night, we are sure that you illuminate the place where you are now," she added.

"Romchi, don't lose hope, it's true that 317 days have passed, but we all believe that you'll come back. We have no doubt. You taught me and raised me to be who I am today, always the first to jump up and offer to help me with anything I needed, whether it involved a lot of effort or it's just nonsense. Before the end of the year performances of my dance studio, you would help me get ready. You would tell me how proud you were of me and how much you were looking forward to seeing the dances. I’ve got a photograph from last year when Romi and Yarden came to my dressing room after I finished my last performance. You were holding a bouquet of sunflowers and smiling a big smile. You couldn't even wait a few minutes until I came out. You jumped on me and hugged me. You were the most supportive sisters. Always with me."

"Romi was always there for me, during the hardest moments and in the happiest moments. On her birthday she deserves not only that I will be there for her, but that we will all be there for her, like what we are doing right now," she concluded.