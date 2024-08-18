A Navy missile ship stationed off the coast of Caesarea reported on Friday a suspicious aircraft that was seen hovering in the area.

According to a report by Ariel Kahana in Israel Hayom, the craft is believed to have been a reconaissance drone sent by Hezbollah, with the goal being to take pictures of Prime Minister Netanyahu's house near the beach so that the terrorist organization could later release a video with the images.

It was also reported that following the alert, fighter jets were launched to the area, but they did not locate the drone. The IDF said that it was likely a false alarm.

However, the IDF and the Air Force did not completely rule out the possibility that it was indeed a very small drone launched from Lebanon.

Several weeks ago, Hezbollah published documentation it collected from inside Israel's borders, using an UAV that the organization claims also returned to Lebanon without being intercepted.

The video shows the Ramat David base, which is located about 50 km from the Lebanese border, including details of officers' locations and sensitive storage sites.

This is the third video published by Hezbollah with photos from Israel, after it published a video from the Golan Heights and the Haifa Bay area.