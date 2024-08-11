A 66-year-old man passed away during an El Al flight that departed from Bangkok to Tel Aviv after the end of Shabbat.

Passengers on the flight reported that the man complained of stomach pain to the crew but stated he did not need medical assistance. A few hours later, a passenger noticed he was lifeless and alerted the crew.

"The passenger got up at one in the morning, asked the stewardess for a drink, and she checked that everything was fine with him. He told the stewardess that his stomach hurt but everything else was okay and he was not experiencing chest pain. When breakfast started about two hours later, the crew noticed that the man was unresponsive. A doctor was called to him and after several resuscitation attempts, he was pronounced dead." passengers told Channel 12 News.

Yosef Dorfman, a ZAKA volunteer who was on the flight, added, "During the flight, a girl sitting in the same row alerted the medical team to one of the passengers who was unconscious in his seat. A doctor on the plane pronounced the passenger dead. We immediately moved the deceased to the rear seats of the plane, covered him, and ensured that he was treated with dignity until the plane landed at Ben-Gurion Airport."