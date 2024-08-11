The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced Sunday morning that due to significant terrorist activity, exploitation of the Humanitarian Area for terrorist activity and rocket fire toward the State of Israel from the Aljalaa area, remaining in this area has become dangerous. Accordingly, at this time, the Humanitarian Area will be adjusted. The adjustment is being carried out in accordance with precise intelligence indicating that Hamas has embedded terrorist infrastructure in the area defined as a Humanitarian Area.

The early warning to civilians is being made in order to mitigate harm to the civilian population and keep civilians away from areas of combat.

The IDF is about to operate against the terrorist organizations in the area and therefore calls on the remaining population left in the Aljalaa neighborhood to temporarily evacuate to the adjusted Humanitarian Area.

The calls for the temporary evacuation are being communicated to residents through SMS messages, recorded voice messages, phone calls, media broadcasts in Arabic and flyers.

"The IDF will continue to act against the Hamas terrorist organization, which uses the Gazan civilians as a human shield for its terrorist activities and infrastructure," the IDF stated.