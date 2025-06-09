תיעוד: השמדת תוואים תת-קרקעיים ומטענים של חמאס צילום: דובר צה"ל

The Paratroopers Brigade, under the command of the 98th Division, is operating in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip.

So far, the troops have eliminated dozens of terrorists and dismantled over 200 terrorist infrastructure sites, including tunnel shafts, weapons storage facilities, and military structures.

During an operation in Khan Yunis, Paratroopers, in coordination with Yahalom troops, located and dismantled an underground tunnel route approximately 1.5 kilometers long.

The route was used by Hamas terrorists as a hideout, and dozens of weapons and additional munitions were located inside. All weapons were confiscated and dismantled by the troops.

The troops, in coordination with the IAF, located and dismantled dozens of terrorist structures that had been booby-trapped by Hamas to harm our troops. The structures were rigged with approximately five tons of explosives.