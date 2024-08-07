Congressman Ritchie Torres (D-NY) called out those who accuse Israel of causing an "escalation" while ignoring the attacks against the Jewish State.

"When Iran calls for the destruction of Israel, no one cries ‘escalation,’" Torres wrote on X. "When Iran wages a shadow war on Israel through proxies like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis (to name only a few), no one cries ‘escalation.’"

"The selective cries of escalation only seem to come when Israel dares to defend itself in response to Iranian aggression," he said.

Torres has emerged as one of the most prominent and consistent defenders of Israel in the Democratic party since the Hamas massacre of October 7.

On Sunday, he made a similar argument about the accusations that Israel is causing an "escalation."

"Since October 7th, Hezbollah has fired 7,000 drones, missiles, and rockets at Israel. Yet Israel is the one accused of 'escalation,'" Torres wrote on X on Sunday morning.

"Israel may be the only nation on earth that would be accused of escalation after daring to defend itself against 7,000 mass murder attempts by the world’s most heavily armed terrorist organization," he added. "The absurdity of the double standard has become too glaring to ignore. Yet ignored it continues to be."