US Congressman Ritchie Torres (D-NY) called for the remaining hostages being held in Gaza to be freed from "enslavement" on the occasion of the Passover festival.

"It has now been 555 days since Hamas abducted 251 hostages on October 7, 2023," Torres wrote on X on Sunday.

"We must uphold the legacy of Passover not with rhetoric alone, but through real action—by fighting for the liberation of the 59 hostages who remain in captivity," he said.

"The enslavement of Jews is not merely a memory of the past; it is a brutal and barbaric reality unfolding in the terror tunnels of Gaza," Torres concluded.