Following the elimination of Fuad Shukr, Hezbollah's number two, Israel on Wednesday morning closed its airspace from Hadera northwards, Maariv reported.

A military source said, "The Airports Authority has issued an order about this on their own authority."

On Tuesday night, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said, "Hezbollah is a terror organization which is not afraid of killing civilians, and it is dragging Lebanon and the entire Middle East to an escalation."

He added, "Throughout the night, we have held situational assessments, and we will update if there are changes to the guidelines [for the home front]. As of now there are no changes."

Hagari also stressed, "We do not seek a war, but we are well prepared for it. Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into escalation."