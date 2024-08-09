Following reports by the Wall Street Journal that the US warned Iran of a "devastating blow" it launches an attack on Israel, it is now believed that the impending attack will be similar to the Iranian attack in April, and will take place in the coming days.

A senior Israeli political official told the Washington Post that the Arab states who helped intercept the Iranian attack in April are now questioning their position on the matter. The source, who the Post claimed helped build the regional coalition, called the decision by Saudi Arabia and Iran not to allow anyone to act in their airspace "very disturbing."

"Israel is operating quite alone," the source said.

However, despite the statements by Jordan and Saudi Arabia that they will not intercept missiles or UAVs launched towards Israel, the Iranian axis estimates that Jordan will stand by Israel's side if such an attack takes place.

The Hezbollah-affiliated Al Akhar on Friday morning reported that Jordan intends "to blindly follow the Americans."

"The Jordanian regime does not care about the opinion of its nation, or the public on the Palestinian streets," the report said. "No one believes Jordan's excuses and Amman is seen as taking part in the Israeli and US aggression, just as Cyprus is."]