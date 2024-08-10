Report: Hezbollah under pressure to delay attack on Israel

Arab countries have reached out to the Hezbollah terror group, asking it to delay its response to the elimination of its Director-General, Fuad Shukr, until after August 15, Al Jadeed reported.

Shukr, Hezbollah's second-in-command, was eliminated in an Israeli strike on July 30.

Recent reports predicted a powerful response by Hezbollah, which would likely move Israel's main efforts from Gaza to its northern border, but which is also likely to impact the chances of a ceasefire-hostage swap deal between Israel and Hamas.

According to the report, "heavy pressure is being exerted on Hezbollah to moderate the response, so as not to provide an excuse for Israel to expand the war with Lebanon."

The terror group has not yet responded to the request.

Iran promised to attack Israel, but recent reports are indicating that it is reconsidering its plan to carry out a largescale attack on Israel, and will instead target an Israel official.

On Friday, however, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised to "harshly punish" Israel over the elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, a Revolutionary Guards deputy commander said on Friday, according to Reuters.

Israel has promised to send a delegation to Cairo for an August 15 summit to close a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal. It is not clear whether Hamas will also send a delegation; however, the terror group recently demanded that archterrorist Marwan Barghouti be released in the first stage of any deal.