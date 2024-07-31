IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari gave a special statement on Tuesday night following the elimination of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr.

"We eliminated the most senior commander in Hezbollah - Nasrallah's right-hand man. We will not allow harm to civilians, and Hezbollah activity near the border. We do not seek a war, but we are well prepared for it. Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into escalation," said Hagari.

"We have scenarios for all the arenas and all the events, our preparedness is very high, and there is no need to provide any more details to our enemy," he added.

The IDF spokesman noted that the activity was coordinated with the Americans. "We are in ongoing and continuous dialogue with the US - since the beginning of the war and also tonight."

He stressed that "there is no change in the directives of the Home Front Command. Care must be taken to observe the directives, the public is asked to be vigilant."