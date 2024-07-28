The Hamas terror organization has sent National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir videos showing the torture of hostages demanding that he ease the conditions of security prisoners, the Telegraph reported.

In one of the videos, which shows several hostages undergoing torture, Hamas terrorists address the minister and warn him that worsening the conditions of the prisoners would harm the hostages.

The Telegraph cited two Israeli officials who reported the videos.

Minister Ben-Gvir denied the reports. "Hamas did not send me any videos and I refuse to cooperate with Hamas propaganda. With Hamas, we have to talk only through the crosshairs," he stated.

The Minister continued: "The Hamas terror organization did not search for an excuse on October 7th to murder, rape, abduct, and abuse living civilians and even bodies, and even murdered hostages in captivity.

"We must defeat Hamas and not submit to its dictates which demand submission: we must conquer the Gaza Strip completely, stop humanitarian aid, and defeat it."

He added: "The conditions of the terrorists in prisons were indeed worsened and the summer camps were stopped and I'm proud of that, I do not intend on submitting to Hamas' demands."