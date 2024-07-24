An aircraft carrying 19 people crashed during takeoff Wednesday at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The Saurya Airlines flight, bound for Pokhara, crashed during takeoff after suffering a runway excursion, an airport spokesman said.

Nineteen people, including crew, were on board the flight. Eighteen bodies have been recovered, and the plane's captain has been evacuated to a hospital.

The Kathmandu Post quoted eyewitnesses who said that during takeoff, the plane suddenly flipped over and the wing tip hit the ground. The craft then burst into flames before plunging into a gorge on the side of the runway.

First responders, including firefighters, are at the scene.