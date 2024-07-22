Israeli politicians from across the spectrum on Sunday thanked US President Joe Biden for his support for Israel, after Biden announced that he would withdraw from the presidential race and will not seek re-election in November.

Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant on Sunday said, “Thank you President Joe Biden, for your unwavering support of Israel over the years. Your steadfast backing, especially during the war, has been invaluable. We are grateful for your leadership and friendship.”

MK Benny Gantz commented in a post on X on US President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the presidential race and wrote, "For over half a century Joe Biden has been a true friend of the one and only Jewish State, and an ally of the Jewish people. His deep personal affinity for Israel and his moral embrace of Zionism will forever be cherished and remembered by the people of Israel. President Biden, thank you."

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, "President Biden is a true friend of Israel who stood by us in our most difficult moments. During my tenure as Prime Minister, I witnessed his unwavering support of the State of Israel. Thank you for everything."

Former Labor Party chairwoman, MK Merav Michaeli, wrote on X, “Thank you, President Joe Biden, for promoting the values of democracy and equality around the world, and for your unwavering support for Israel.”

“Your wise and strong leadership, and your tremendous achievements for Americans and for democracy will be remembered for many years. Bless you, and thank you very much,” she added.

Labor’s current chairman, Yair Golan, wrote, “There has never been a Zionist President like President Biden. President Biden has had, and still has Israel's back during our most difficult days.”

“Thank you, Mr. President, for all your heartfelt, uncompromising work. Thank you for standing strongly with Israel,” he added.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid shared a photo of him and Biden and wrote, “Thank you.”

Earlier, President Isaac Herzog issued a statement in which he wrote, "I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to President Joe Biden for his friendship and steadfast support for the Israeli people over his decades long career."

"As the first US President to visit Israel in wartime, as a recipient of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor, and as a true ally of the Jewish people, he is a symbol of the unbreakable bond between our two peoples. I send him, First Lady Jill Biden, and all his family, my warmest wishes from Jerusalem."