Israeli President Isaac Herzog responded Sunday evening on X to US President Joe Biden's announcement that he will not run for re-election in November.

"I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to POTUS Joe Biden for his friendship and steadfast support for the Israeli people over his decades long career," Herzog wrote.

"As the first US President to visit Israel in wartime, as a recipient of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor, and as a true ally of the Jewish people, he is a symbol of the unbreakable bond between our two peoples.

"I send him, @FLOTUS Jill Biden, and all his family, my warmest wishes from Jerusalem."

In his announcement, Biden wrote, "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

"I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision."

Biden also urged that US Vice President Kamala Harris be chosen as his replacement.