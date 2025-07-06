Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to the press on Sunday before departing for a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC.

"I am heading out for a very important visit to Washington, where I will meet with President Trump. This is my fifth meeting with the President since he was elected, and I will also meet with senior administration officials and representatives from both parties. I will thank President Trump for his strong support of Israel. There has never been such a friend in the White House. This support led to a tremendous victory over our rival, Iran," Netanyahu stated.

"The commitment is to stand guard and prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. There is an opportunity to broaden the circle of peace. There is an opportunity and an ability to bring a great future for the people of Israel and the Middle East."

Regarding the campaign in the Gaza Strip, Netanyahu declared that Israel will not give up on the war's objectives. "There are great achievements and missions that must be accomplished. We freed hostages. There are 20 living hostages and 30 deceased ones left. I am determined to return them all, and for Gaza not to be a threat to Israel.

"We will not allow the encouragement of hostage taking and murder - that means the elimination of Hamas's military capabilities. I am committed to all the objectives, and we will achieve them with our soldiers and the correct and bold decisions that we've made."

Accompanying the Prime Minister on the state aircraft, Wing of Zion, is US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. Before boarding, the ambassador told the press: "I don't want to make any predictions, but I expect it will be a good visit."