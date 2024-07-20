National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir reacted harshly to the report that US President Biden is considering imposing sanctions on the chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, Finance Minister Bezazel Smotrich, and on Ben-Gvir himself.

"The report that the Biden administration is considering imposing sanctions on me and the Finance Minister is serious. The mere act of imposing sanctions against Israeli citizens by the American administration, which has already begun, constitutes a severe blow to Israeli sovereignty," he said.

Minister Ben-Gvir added, "It is not surprising that those who show leniency towards the global terror arm from Tehran, fund terror regimes like the Palestinian Authority that rewards those who murder Jews with regular salaries, and prevent Israel from getting essential weapons to fight terror, seek to impose sanctions on Israeli leaders who 'sinned' by demanding a more decisive war against terror."

Minister Ben Gvir concluded: "I asked the Prime Minister to notify the American administration that if sanctions are imposed against ministers in the government, and if this policy continues against Israeli citizens - the Israeli response will be the complete dismantling of the Palestinian Authority, including all its institutions and economy."