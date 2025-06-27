Dublin has reiterated its intent to boycott Israeli goods from Judea and Samaria, publishing a draft bill for parliamentary vote, JNS reported.

The proposed legislation explicitly prohibits the importation of goods originating in "Israeli settlements" within "Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem."

If passed, Ireland would become the first EU member state to implement such a ban.

Irish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Simon Harris stated, "Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory are illegal and threaten the viability of the two-state solution. This is the longstanding position of the European Union and our international partners. Furthermore, this is the clear position under international law."

The Irish government last month approved the drafting of the legislation . A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at the time, "The government has agreed to advance legislation prohibiting trade in goods with illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory. It is the government's view that this is an obligation under international law."

Israel strongly condemned the move when it was announced last month, accusing Dublin of singling out the Jewish state and aligning with extremist narratives.

Ireland’s move comes amid strained relations with Israel, as Ireland has been a vocal critic of Israel’s conduct in the war in Gaza.

In April of last year, Harris, who at the time was Ireland’s Prime Minister, failed to mention the hostages being held by Hamas during his first speech after being elected leader, resulting in criticism from Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

Later, Harris criticized Israel's strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, accusing Israel of a “pattern of flouting international law and disregard for rules of engagement”.

A month later, Ireland joined Spain, Norway, and subsequently Slovenia in officially recognizing a Palestinian state.

In December, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced that the Israeli embassy in Ireland will be closed, accusing Ireland of delegitimizing and dehumanizing Israel as well as applying double standards in its approach to Israel's conflict with Hamas.

In response, Irish President Michael Higgins lashed out at Israel, and said that its accusations that the Irish people are antisemitic are a “gross defamation” and “deep slander”, while claiming that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “is in breach of so many bits of international law and has breached the sovereignty of Lebanon, Syria and would like to have settlement in Egypt.”

Sa’ar responded to Higgins and said, “Once an antisemitic liar - always an antisemitic liar.”