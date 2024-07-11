An Israeli was critically injured today (Thursday) by a UAV strike in Kibbutz Kabri in the western Galilee. The report of the injury comes against the backdrop of incessant warning sirens activated across the north of Israel.

The IDF reported that "Following the sirens that sounded in the Western Galilee area in the past hour, several UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory and they fell in the Western Galilee area."

"In addition, following the sirens that sounded at 10:41 in the Upper Galilee area, a number of suspicious aerial targets were identified from Lebanon toward Israeli territory and they were successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array."

Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi held a situation assessment and commanders' meeting in the Galilee Division on the Lebanese border yesterday (Wednesday), with commanders from the northern region. "When your enemy is having a hard time, don't stop, make it harder for him. We're making it harder. I think the whole system is doing a good job locating and attacking targets, but it will only work on the condition that the defenses here are strong.''

Yesterday, it was cleared for publication that tNoa and Nir Baranes, a couple from Kibbutz Ortal in the northern Golan Heights, had been killed by a direct rocket strike on their vehicle.

The two were on their way home in the kibbutz when their vehicle was hit directly by the heavy barrage launched by Hezbollah towards the north.

Nir previously worked as the CEO of the Kibbutz Ortal Tourism and Hospitality complex and managed the poultry sector of the farm, while Noa worked as a chocolatier and was the secretary of the kibbutz's orchard. They left behind three children, aged 13, 16, and 18.

28 Israelis have been killed by Hezbollah fire in the north since the beginning of the war, including 11 civilians and 17 soldiers.