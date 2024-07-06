Over the past day, the IDF operated against armed terrorist cells and destroyed weapons and terrorist infrastructure below and above the ground in the area of Shejaiya.

During one activity, IDF troops encountered a number of Hamas operatives that ambushed and fired at the forces in the area. During the battle, the soldiers eliminated all of the terrorists and no IDF injuries were reported.

In another incident, three terrorists armed with RPGs were eliminated in an aerial strike in the area.

At the same time, the IDF is continuing targeted, intelligence-based operational activity in the Rafah area. During scans conducted by the soldiers, several underground infrastructure sites were destroyed, and weapons and military equipment were confiscated.

Several terrorist cells that posed a threat and were identified operating near the troops in the area were eliminated. In one incident, a terrorist cell that fired toward the troops was eliminated in an aerial strike.

In the Deir al-Balah area, a Hamas rocket launcher embedded by the terrorist organization inside a humanitarian area was identified near civilian shelters. The IAF carried out a precise strike on the launcher. Before the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including warnings to the population in the area, as well as assessing real-time incoming intelligence.