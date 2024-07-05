Thousands of supporters, led by dozens of mothers whose children have been held captive by Hamas in Gaza for 9 months, recently completed a poignant march from HaBima Square to Hostages Square.

This event marked nine months since Hamas kidnapped their sons and daughters in Gaza. The marchers urgently appealed to the Prime Minister to fully back the proposed deal, aimed at bringing home all 120 hostages — the living for rehabilitation and the murdered for burial.

Prior to the march's commencement from HaBima Square to Hostages Square, the mothers of the hostages addressed the press with a statement.

Shira Albag, mother of Liri Albag: "My Liri has been there for 9 months, enduring darkness in tunnels, lack of air, and longing. My Liri hasn't called for her mother in 273 days. Liri clings to the belief that she's coming home, and I must get her out of there. I won't stop or rest until Liri is home, in a safe place, protected and peaceful, sleeping in her bed."

"There's a deal on the table now. It takes leadership and courage to sign the deal. We need to restore our trust and hope. We need to bring everyone home, and it's possible - closer than ever before."

"When Liri was born, we committed to doing everything to protect her. Now the state must also fulfill its commitment to its citizens and bring them home through this deal."

Ruth Strum, mother of Iair and Eitan Horn: "We need to reach a deal, now! Now! Now! I know my 'Iao' and 'Itush' are strong, and I speak to them every single day. And I know, even though I was told anything, that they are alive and they will come out of there! So thank you, and soon I want to see all the hostages back here with us again, to hug them and so that I can hug my 'Iao' and 'Itush'."

Silvia Cunio, mother of Ariel and David Cunio: "It's been 273 terrible days that they've been there, so close - but in hell. I'm afraid and waiting for them. I've been waiting for nine months, but I don't have the strength to wait anymore. I want them now, with me, at home! My strength is gone. There isn't a day I don't cry, and not even a second that I don't think about what they're going through there. This can't continue. Every passing hour and day causes them and me - their mother - suffering like in hell."

"Mr. Prime Minister, the agreement is here. It's within reach. Please, our hearts as mothers can't take this anymore. Our hearts are in Gaza. Give us back our hearts."

Ofri Bibas, sister of Yarden Bibas, aunt of Kfir and Ariel Bibas: "Nine months is a number that for every mother symbolizes creation, renewal, genesis. I'm here to talk about the future, about the reality in which we want our children to grow up. Will it be a reality of fear or a reality of hope? A reality of abandonment or of mutual responsibility? I want to educate my children for hope, for mutual responsibility, and to tell them that their country did everything to save their aunt and uncle and their beloved cousins."

"Prime Minister and members of the government, you must not fail again and miss the current deal. You have an opportunity to restore hope, pride, and faith in the country and its leaders to the people of Israel, to our children, to the hostages."

Nitza Korngold, mother of Tal Shoham: "In nine months, a baby develops in its mother's womb and a new child is born into the world. In our reality, for nine months now, women, men, and children have been losing their lives. We mothers are waiting and hoping for our loved ones to return home."

"In what kind of country are we living? We always knew that our highest moral value as Israelis and Jews is the sanctity of life and leaving no one behind. To forget this is an existential danger for us and for the State of Israel."

"Bibi Netanyahu, be brave and accept the deal you proposed. Bring all the hostages home. This is your moral duty and it will be the only victory that the people of Israel deserve."