US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Thursday responded to pro-Palestinian Arab protesters who gathered outside his home in Oconee County on Thursday.

The protest was organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL). The group earlier this week announced plans to gather at Graham's home to protest his economic support of Israel and call for an end of US aid to Israel.

PSL said that Graham has a "hawkish stance" on the topic and that his "warmongering rhetoric has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Gaza."

Responding to Thursday’s protest, Graham wrote in a post on social media site X, “While I respect the right to peacefully protest, I apologize to my neighbors and their families for the disruption on the Fourth of July caused by this pro-Palestinian group.”

“I want to make it crystal clear: I am with Israel wholly and completely. As I have consistently said, give Israel the weapons they need to win the war they can’t afford to lose. I will always support giving Israel the weapons and the space they need to destroy Hamas so there is never another October 7. The Palestinians in Gaza are the most radicalized population on the planet who are taught to hate Jews from birth. It will take years to fix this problem,” he added.

“When I hear ‘from the river to the sea,’ it reminds me of ‘the Final Solution.’ The Hamas terrorists are the SS on steroids. Events like this make me more determined than ever to stand with Israel, de-radicalize the Palestinian people, and march toward a better and more stable world. Never again,” stated Graham.

Graham has long been a staunch supporter of Israel. He recently said that, should the Biden administration follow through on its threat to stall US military aid for Israel, the White House would be "rewarding the tactics of Hamas to put civilians at risk."

"Americans should be all in and helping Israel against an existential threat. The one thing Israel and America has in common," he said. "Hamas would attack us if they could. Iran is the largest state sponsor of terrorism that shouts ‘Death to America, ’and Hezbollah is in the same camp. I've never heard anybody in Israel chant 'Death to America.' The people Israel is fighting are bent on destroying all of the Jews.”

Turning directly to the Biden administration, Graham urged it to "sit down with Israel, keep the weapons flowing and work out a plan, if you can."

He has also denounced the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), saying in March the organization is “dead to the Congress” and “dead to the United States.”

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Israel, Graham said, “For decades now, Palestinian children have been taught through UNRWA and other agencies to kill all the Jews. Somebody needs to pull the Palestinian school system up by its roots and destroy it."

He underscored that the US has no intention of resuming its funding to UNRWA.