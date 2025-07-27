Israeli police have located and impounded a bus that was used to illegally transport approximately 50 Breslov Hassidim to Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem last Thursday night. The entry was made without legal approval or coordination with security forces.

The vehicle, which was discovered parked in the Beit Hanina neighborhood of Jerusalem, has been seized for 30 days under an administrative order. The manager of the transport company, an East Jerusalem resident, was arrested and questioned by police. The bus was transferred to a secure police impound facility.

The action was made possible under a new directive recently signed by a senior commander. The order grants police the authority to seize vehicles that illegally enter Area A, which is under full Palestinian Authority control and entry by Israeli citizens is prohibited by law.

Police described the new directive as a significant enforcement tool aimed at curbing unauthorized entries and preventing unnecessary risks to human life.

In connection with the incident, five individuals were detained for questioning. Four were released shortly afterward, while one suspect—previously involved in a similar offense—was briefly arrested and later released by the court with restrictions banning them from entering the area.

The Israeli Police and IDF stressed that unauthorized entry into Area A is a serious criminal offense that endangers lives and diverts vital security resources from counterterrorism operations. They reaffirmed their commitment to cracking down on such incidents “with determination and zero tolerance.”