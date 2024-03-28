US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on Wednesday that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is “dead to the Congress” and “dead to the United States.”

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Israel, Graham said, “For decades now, Palestinian children have been taught through UNRWA and other agencies to kill all the Jews. Somebody needs to pull the Palestinian school system up by its roots and destroy it."

He underscored that the US has no intention of resuming its funding to UNRWA.

“UNRWA as an organization is dead to the United States and the people of Israel. It must be replaced in terms of health care, basic necessities like food, as well as education,” Graham stated.

The US and a host of other countries announced they would temporarily pause funding to UNRWA in January, after Israel said that 12 UNRWA staff had taken part in Hamas’ October 7 attack.

A recent agreement reached by US congressional leaders and the White House will continue the ban on US funding for UNRWA until March 2025.

In his remarks on Wednesday, Graham denounced claims suggesting Israel is starving Gazans and said, "You’re talking about an accusation that is just a blood libel."

Graham also said he planned to introduce a Congressional resolution upon his return to Washington “declaring that any attack by Hezbollah of significance against the State of Israel should be considered an attack by Iran against the state of Israel.”