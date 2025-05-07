US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday urged Israelis to do what they have to do in order to defend themselves from Houthi attacks.

His call came after US President Donald Trump announced that the Houthis had agreed to stop attacking American vessels and the US had agreed, in turn, to stop attacks on the Houthis.

The Iranian-backed rebels later stressed that while they had agreed to stop attacks on US targets, they would continue attacks on Israel.

“I am very pleased to hear that the Houthis have agreed to stop attacking American vessels. This has come about because of the decisive action President Trump has taken against the Houthis – a terrorist group in Yemen. Peace through strength does work,” Graham wrote in a post on X.

“As to the Houthis continuing to attack Israel - they do so at Iran’s own peril. Without Iran, the Houthis do not possess the capability to attack America, international shipping or Israel,” he added.

“To my friends in Israel, do what you have to do to protect your airspace and your people. It is long past time to consider hitting Iran hard. It wouldn’t take much to put Iran out of the oil business,” wrote Graham.

Israel has struck Houthi targets in Yemen over the last two days in retaliation for a ballistic missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday.

On Tuesday afternoon, the IAF struck Sanaa International Airport in the Yemeni capital, completely destroying the airport that had been used by the Houthis to smuggle weapons into Yemen.