Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Sunday warned Iran against escalating the Israel-Hamas war.

“I want to applaud President Biden for his strong statement and support of Israel. I just got off the phone with the Israelis. Their goal is to destroy Hamas in the south and try to save as many innocent Palestinians as possible to prevent escalation north from Hezbollah,” Graham said in an interview on NBC News' "Meet the Press."

“Here’s my message: If Hezbollah, which is a proxy of Iran, launches a massive attack on Israel, I would consider that a threat to the state of Israel existential in nature,” he added.

Graham said he will introduce a resolution in the Senate to “allow military action by the United States in conjunction with Israel to knock Iran out of the oil business.”

In a direct message to Iran, he said, “Iran, if you escalate this war, we’re coming for you.”

Graham also announced a trip with a bipartisan group of senators to Saudi Arabia and Israel in the coming days.

“The drive to peace and normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel continues,” he said. “There’s a desire by both parties to move forward in this effort to normalize relationships. Israel is talking about humanitarian aid. They’re going to turn the water on in the South.”

“All Palestinians are not the same. If Hamas is destroyed, Israel is safer, and the pathway to peace between the Palestinians and the world gets wider,” he added. “So I start this morning somewhat optimistic that Iran’s goal to destroy the peace process between Israel and Saudi Arabia will fail.”

Biden last week gave a speech in which he warned Iran not to take advantage of the fighting between Israel and Hamas.

"Let me say again, any country, any organization, anyone thinking of taking advantage of this situation, I have one word: Don’t. Don’t,” Biden said.

The President repeated this warning in an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” which aired on Sunday night.