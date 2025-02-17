U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) led a bipartisan group of United States Senators at a press conference on US-Israel relations at The David Kempinski Hotel in Tel Aviv this evening (Monday).

The press conference followed meetings with several Israeli government officials. This is the first Congressional delegation to visit Israel during the Trump Administration.

Senator Graham opened the conference by stating "We met with the Prime, Defense, and Foreign Ministers and had very good engagements. From them, it seems to me that the world needs to make four decisions fairly quickly here."

"First, what to do about the Iranian nuclear program. They have lost significant ability through their proxies, and they may now see nuclear weapons as their only option. Every Israeli politician believes that Iran will use a nuclear weapon if allowed to have one. I prefer the option where we help Israel deal a decisive blow to Iran's nuclear infrastructure, but time is not on our side here."

"Regarding Hamas, it is our shared goal to bring all the hostages home and to ensure that Hamas cannot rule Gaza militarily or politically. They must go."

"As to the Palestinians, President Trump has mentioned them leaving. We will work to find countries that will take Palestinians who want to leave. I am not talking about them being forced to leave, by Israel or anyone else. Once we have found who wants to stay after being given a chance to leave, we can move forward with a plan for them. No one expects Israel to make a deal that will lead to another October 7th, but we need a solution for the Palestinian file that Israel can live with and Arab countries can support. No one believes the PA is the right answer."

"There is very little appetite in the USA for America to take over Gaza in any way. Prime Minister Netanyahu did say that American military presence is stabilizing in the region, and if they were withdrawn, the ripple effect would be fairly dramatic."

Senator Blumenthal (D-CT) addressed the conference next, saying "There is strong bipartisan support for Israel in the United States. Israel has broken Iran's axis, presenting a real prospect of peace in the region. For this reason, the Lebanese army must also be supported, as an institution that can preserve the victories achieved so far."

"My view is that the Trump plan is a hot mess. Any plan involving the use of American troops or taxpayer dollars is a nonstarter. The Arab states will present a plan to the President. If it includes normalization, self-determination for the Palestinians, and security for Israel in a realistic plan, it could be a game-changer."

"The most powerful part of our trip was the meeting with the families of the hostages. Their strength will stay with me when I return to America."

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) added: "It is necessary that we bring the hostages home as soon as possible. Make no doubt about it - American leadership is present today. This is a threat not just to Hamas but to their backers. Iran, listen clearly - we will put maximum pressure to ensure that you do not succeed. There is no daylight between Israel and the USA."

Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) told the conference: "You are not alone. We have been devastated by the horror unleashed against Israel and the wave of antisemitism around the world. You have a powerful friend, the USA."

"Israel needs to think about where they want this to end up, and I think that will need to include two states. Hamas, though, cannot be allowed to govern ever again."

Senator Andy Kim (D-NJ) stated: "It was immensely powerful to stand with Israel on the 500th day since the massacre. My responsibility here is first and foremost to my constituent, Idan Alexander, and I raised his name in every meeting. Hostages are not leverage to be negotiated with - they must all be released, right now."

"We have a window right now to push for a regional solution that can build towards a regional solution, to protect Israel's right to defend itself, and to make sure Hamas will never again pose a military or political threat in the region."