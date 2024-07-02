One injured after shots fired towards Jewish town of Har Bracha in Samaria; security forces are on their way to the scene.

The reports added that the shooting took place near Mitzpe Yosef.

Large numbers of security and medical forces are on their way to the scene.

According to the reports, it is suspected that a Palestinian Arab sniper fired on Tuesday afternoon towards people standing at Mitzpe Yosef, injuring one woman, who is currently conscious. The terrorist is believed to have stood at the bottom of the mountain, where Shechem (Nablus) is located.

The victim is being treated by first responders at the scene.

The Samaria Regional Council noted that the victim is not in danger, and suffered an injury to the upper body, from a distance. In this notice, the victim was implied to be male.