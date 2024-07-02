הסריקות באזור שכם דובר צה"ל

Several hours after the shooting in Mitzpe Yosef in which an Israeli civilian was wounded, security forces are conducting searches of the Shechem (Nablus) area. During the activity, IDF troops encountered armed terrorists and fired at them. Hits were recorded.

A 30-year-old Israeli hiker was lightly wounded in the shooting near Har Barcha earlier Tuesday. Medical teams provided him with initial aid and transferred him to Meir Medical Center.

Meanwhile, the IDF stated that the investigation found that the shots were fired from the city of Shechem at the hikers.

Menachem Ben Shachar, a resident of the area who was with a group of hikers near Har Bracha when the shooting occurred, recounted what he saw when the shooting occurred.

"We were here at Mitzpe Yosef with a group of visitors and just when I had finished speaking, one of the visitors screamed, 'Oww!' and fell," Ben Shachar recalled.

"We went towards him and checked if he had a wound that looked like an entry point, and we called over the forces and it took a relatively long time for them to arrive."

"This incident took place exactly as I finished telling the group about Joseph the Righteous. I don't know exactly what this shooting was, I do know one thing: In Shechem there are tens of thousands of people who hate the Jewish nation, who dream of slaughtering us every day, and every second we refrain from dealing with them the way we need to with the IAF, the Armored Corps, foot soldiers, and destroying them right down to the foundation, is a crime and it will later explode in our faces."

