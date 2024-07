תיעוד הפיגוע במצפה יוסף: המטייל נופל באמצע הריקודים צילום: ללא

Footage was released this evening of the shooting in which an Israeli hiker was moderately wounded earlier today.

The shooting occurred at Mitzpe Yosef. The IDF has determined that the source of the shooting was the city of Shechem (Nablus).

The footage shows the victim among a group of hikers when he suddenly falls and cries out in pain after being struck by a bullet.

Medical teams provided the victim with first aid and evacuated him with moderate injuries to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba.