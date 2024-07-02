Knoller (left) and Avnion (right)

The IDF has cleared for publication the names of two additional soldiers killed in action in the central Gaza Strip region.

Master Sergeant (Res.) Nadav Elchanan Knoller, aged 30 from Jerusalem, was a Platoon Sergeant in the 121st Battalion, 8th Brigade.

Major (Res.) Eyal Avnion, aged 25 from Hod HaSharon, was a Deputy Company Commander in the 121st Battalion, 8th Brigade.

In the same incident in which Knoller and Avnion fell, a reserve soldier in the 121st Battalion, 8th Brigade, was severely injured.

Additionally, a soldier from the 52nd Battalion, 401st Brigade, was severely injured during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.