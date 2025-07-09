מאות מלווים את סמ"ר משה שמואל נול בדרכו האחרונה בבית שמש באדיבות המצלם

A large crowd gathered on Wednesday to accompany Staff Sergeant Moshe Shmuel Noll, a soldier in the haredi Netzach Yehuda Battalion, to his final resting place. Noll, 12, was killed in a tragic incident in Beit Hanoun.

Leading the funeral procession was his 86-year-old father, Rabbi David Noll. The family, Chabad-Lubavitch hasidim, immigrated to Israel about 20 years ago and settled in Beit Shemesh.

Mourners accompanied the family as they departed their home with the song "Acheinu Kol Beit Yisrael," later walking together singing "Ani Ma’amin" alongside Israeli flags.

The procession departed from their Beit Shemesh neighborhood, with the eulogies and burial scheduled for 14:00 at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

Staff Sergeant Noll's parents originally moved to Jerusalem’s Old City before joining the Chabad community in Beit Shemesh. Family members shared that Rabbi Noll proudly told others his son was fighting in Gaza.

On Tuesday, four other soldiers killed in the same incident were laid to rest: Staff Sergeant Meir Shimon Amar, aged 20, from Jerusalem; Sergeant Moshe Nissim Frech, aged 20, from Jerusalem; Sergeant First Class (res.) Benyamin Asulin, aged 28, from Haifa; and Staff Sergeant Noam Aharon Musgadian, aged 20, from Jerusalem.

They were killed in an explosion and ambush by Hamas terrorists. An investigation revealed that the explosives were planted the previous day. Three devices detonated in sequence while the terrorists observed the scene.

The commander of Netzach Yehuda addressed his troops: “We have lost five of our fine — brave fighters rooted in the values on which they were raised, committed to defending the people of Israel. I see your pain and share in it. We will continue to fight as needed — our mission is clear: to return the hostages and defeat the terror organizations in Gaza. I am proud of you and trust you.”