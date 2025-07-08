Sergeant Moshe Nissim Frech, 20, from Jerusalem, a fighter in the Netzach Yehuda Battalion (97), who fell in the tragedy in the Gaza Strip, was laid to rest this afternoon (Tuesday) at the military cemetery on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

His father, Yaakov, eulogized him: "I want to thank Hashem for giving me the gift that Moshe was, my son, my friend. I love you, truly. Please, G-d, protect all the soldiers who are now guarding our lives here in the Land. My son went on a path of holiness. I love you."

Zecharia, Moshe's uncle, said his farewell: "Moshe always looked for the good, he was righteous. Today I am angry with you, the Holy One, Blessed Be He. Leave us a little, you take the best from us. Enough. On the other hand, I am sure the Holy One, Blessed Be He, reserved a place for you under the Divine Throne."

Moshe's mother, Yehudit, eulogized: "At night we sat for hours and couldn’t speak. I want to say that today, the 12th of Tammuz, is my birthday. We will never be able to celebrate this day again. I believe everything is for the best. I know my son would want us to stand tall and always be proud of what he did until now. Right now, I really don't know how to bear this test, but anyone who receives such a test must have the strength to cope with it."

Throughout the day, the other victims of the explosive device tragedy are also being laid to rest: Staff sergeant Meir Shimon Amar, 20, from Jerusalem; Staff sergeant Noam Aharon Musgadian, 20, from Jerusalem; Staff sergeant Moshe Shmuel Noll, 21, from Beit Shemesh; and Northern Brigade fighter, Sergeant first class (res.) Benyamin Asulin, 28, from Haifa.