The ISA responded Tuesday morning to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's comments on the release of terrorists, in particular the director of the Shifa Hospital.

"This is a lie that never happened. The ISA has been warning for over a year about the shortage of prison facilities and the harm to state security as a result. The responsibility for this lies with the Ministry of National Security and its head, and any attempt to shift the responsibility from him is an attempt to mislead the public. It would have been better if the minister in charge had put his efforts into solving the crisis that is under his responsibility rather than spreading false and childish statements in TV studios."

On Monday, Ben-Gvir claimed that ISA director Ronen Bar threatened him: "The story here is Ronen Bar. A week ago he threatened that if the prisoners' conditions do not change, the ISA would release them. I told him it would not happen."

Bar is supposed to present the findings of the investigation conducted to find out why the director of Shifa Hospital was released to Gaza later on Tuesday. According to Kan, he was not personally aware of the identities of those released to Gaza, and the decision was made at a lower level.