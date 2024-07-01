Gazan media outlets have reported that a group of terrorists arrested in Gaza over the course of the war were released to Gaza - and that the Shifa Hospital director is among them.

Shifa Director Muhammed Abu Salmiya was arrested in November and charged by the IDF and security echelon with using his hospital as "terror infrastructure" over the course of years, allowing terrorists to operate from within it.

Following his release, Abu Salmiya called for the rest of the terrorists to be released as well, saying: "There needs to be a clear statement by the resistance and the Arab nations in order to release the prisoners. The prisoners need to be present, on the table, in every negotiation until the prisons are emptied."

In recent months, many arrested terrorists have been quietly released back to Gaza, allegedly due to the lack of prison cells available in Israel.

The security echelon has not yet issued a response to the reports.

National Securty Minister Itamar Ben Gvir blasted the decision, saying, "Releasing the director of Shifa Hospital in Gaza, together with dozens of other terrorists, is abandonment of security. It's time that the Prime Minister stop [Defense Minister Yoav] Gallant and the Shin Bet chief from independently managing the policies in a fashion which is contradictory to the position of the Cabinet and the government."

The Tikva Forum for Hostages' Families responded: "While our loved ones are held captive by Hamas, Israel released the mass murderer and Hamas operative who directs Shifa Hospital - the one who hid Hamas terror nests, including weapons and bunkers, where Israeli hostages were murdered in front of his open eyes. Instead of using him as a bargaining chip, Israel is releasing him together with dozens of other 'uninvolved' people."