Following the release of the Shifa hospital director based on the decision of ISA and with the IDF's approval, Talik Gvili, Ran’s mother and member of the Tikva Forum for Families of the Kidnapped, wrote to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant: "On 7/10, in light of the word of a Hamas invasion, my son Ran, an Israel Police officer who was on sick leave with a broken shoulder, went out to defend the state. Ran fought alone against the terrorists and overcame them. He even killed many of them and prevented the terrorists from entering Kibbutz Alumim. Many owe their lives to him: men, women, and children. His heroism, an utmost heroism beyond any imagination, saved their lives."

"After a tough battle, while he was still alive, my son was kidnapped to Gaza critically injured. We, as a family, received an image which is ever-present in our minds – Ran lying on a motorcycle unconscious in front of an angry mob with an Arabic sign 'Shifa ER' in the background! According to the information given to my family, it is highly probable that Hamas did not provide any medical care to Ran and his chances of survival are very low."

After recounting her son's heroic battle and the circumstances of his kidnapping, Talik added, 'The terrorist Mohammed Abu Salmiah managed Shifa hospital. That hospital where the hostages were murdered and where they were immediately after their abduction. During his interrogation, he admitted that he knew and even helped Hamas hide the kidnapped. Mohammed Abu Salmiah is a despicable terrorist who was an active participant in the massacre. Is there anyone in the security system who still thinks he deserves release? I speak to him and to you and say loudly - you have no right to release him!"

"His release is a war crime, especially when our finest sons are kidnapped by Hamas monsters. To remind you, Minister Yoav Gallant, while that monster was released, I sit at home and my heart goes out to my son, just to touch and feel a bit the baby I brought into the world. Try, please, to imagine my feeling when I see the monster released without any compensation on the screen. The release of that terrorist not only did not provide medical assistance but rather stained the death of my son and many fallen heroes. I cannot describe the insult I still feel, I cannot describe to you the days I am going through. Words are barren to contain such great pain."

"His release form was signed by an IDF officer, and therefore, I ask you, the Defense Minister, for as detailed an answer as possible on how this happened, and what is being done to ensure such cases do not occur in the future.''