Member of Knesset Tali Gottlieb of the Likud harshly criticized the ISA director Ronen Bar and supported Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, who published advertisements against him.

In an interview with Kol Barama Radio, she said that "the head of the ISA released the arch-terrorist, the director of the Shifaa Hospital - because he knows things that are related to the seventh of October, and Ronen Bar does not want us to know."

"Well done to Ben-Gvir for coming out against the head of the ISA. So far I am the only one who has come out against his lies to the public", added Gottlieb.

She added during the interview: "I tell my friends in the Likud, stop persecuting Itamar. If there is one thing our enemies understand it is a strong stance. When I hear people saying that we are inciting the Middle East and 'oh my oh my oh my' - I understand why Nasrallah says that we have lost our deterrence."

"I am in favor of a power party that will take votes from Shas, which is sucking up to the Attorney-General. Moshe Arbel met with Ayman Odeh in a mosque during wartime", she noted.