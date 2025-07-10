פעילות לוחמי גולני בעזה דובר צה"ל

Troops from the IDF's Golani Brigade, under the command of the 36th Division, are operating in the Khan Yunis area in southern Gaza.

As part of the activity, the troops, in cooperation with Yahalom unit combat engineers, located and dismantled an underground terror tunnel route in the Khan Yunis area, approximately 500 meters long and 13 meters deep.

Over the past week, the troops eliminated dozens of terrorists and dismantled more than 130 terrorist infrastructure sites both above and below ground.

Among these were weapon stockpiles, booby-trapped buildings, observation posts, and launch positions directed at IDF troops.

IDF troops continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the civilians of Israel, and in particular the residents of the communities near the Gaza Strip.

credit: דובר צה"ל

