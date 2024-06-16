An unknown vandal or vandals defaced the wall of the Park Avenue Synagogue, one of the largest synagogues in Manhattan.

On Friday, the word 'Palestine' was found written in green ink or paint on the wall of the synagogue.

The word was written under the Biblical verse “How great are your tents O Jacob, your dwelling places O Israel" (Numbers 24:5), directly under the word "Israel."

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident. So far, no arrests have been made.

Synagogue Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove said during services on Friday night, "It's actually with a heavy heart that we begin Shabbat services tonight ... The facility is OK, we are all safe, and it is shocking and it is distressing."

Last week saw a spate of serious antisemitic incidents in New York City.

On Wednesday morning, the homes of multiple officials affiliated with the Brooklyn Museum were targeted by antisemitic vandals.

The Brooklyn Heights apartment building of Museum Director Anne Pasternak was among the homes that were vandalized. The vandals hung a sign that read 'Anne Pasternak Brooklyn Museum White Supremacist Zionist' and spray-painted an inverted red triangle, a Hamas symbol used to identify Israeli targets, on Pasternak's door along with other red graffiti.

The homes of Jewish members of the museum's board were also targeted.

A series of antisemitic incidents occurred during and after an anti-Israel demonstration in Manhattan on Monday.

Protestors marched from Union Square to the site of the Nova Music Festival Exhibition in downtown Manhattan. Video from the protest shows a woman leading the crowd in chants justifying the massacre committed at the music festival.

Protesters chanted "Long live the Intifada" and "Kill another Zionist now." Banners that read 'Long live October 7' and 'Jihad of Victory or Martyrdom' were unfurled.

One demonstrator told a group of Jews, "I wish Hitler was still here. He would have wiped all you out."

Following the rally, a mob of masked anti-Israel activists took over a subway car in New York, where they yelled, yelled, "Raise your hands if you're a Zionist! This is your chance to get out!"