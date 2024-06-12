A group of anti-Israel activists took over a subway car in New York City on Monday and demanded to know if there were any Zionists on board.

The masked activists yelled, "Raise your hands if you're a Zionist! This is your chance to get out!"

The incident occurred the same day as an anti-Israel rally in which demonstrators justified the atrocities committed by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7 and called for more violence against Jews and Israelis.

Protestors marched from Union Square to the site of the Nova Music Festival Exhibition in downtown Manhattan. Video from the protest shows a woman leading the crowd in chants justifying the massacre committed at the music festival.

"When the Zionists decided to rave," the woman yelled and the crowd repeated after her, word for word, "next to a concentration camp, that's exactly what this music festival was. It's like having a rave right next to the gas chambers during the Holocaust."

"So this exhibit is nothing more than Zionist propaganda to try to justify" Israel's war against Hamas, the woman and the chanters continued.

Protesters chanted "Long live the Intifada" and "Kill another Zionist now." Banners that read 'Long live October 7' and 'Jihad of Victory or Martyrdom' were unfurled.

One demonstrator told a group of Jews, "I wish Hitler was still here. He would have wiped all you out."

Free Press reporter Olivia Reingold filed a complaint with the NYPD after she was surrounded, harassed, and pushed by anti-Israel demonstrators.