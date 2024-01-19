The leader of one of the organizations behind the recent anti-Israel demonstrations in New York City doubled down on his call to "destroy" the State of Israel and "erase" the Jewish State "from history."

On Monday, a video of The People’s Forum (TPF) executive director Manolo De Los Santos speaking at an event in New York went viral due to De Los Santos' extreme and eliminationist rhetoric.

“When we finally deal that final blow to destroy Israel, when the state of Israel is finally destroyed and erased from history, that will be the single most important blow we can give to destroying capitalism and imperialism in our lifetime," De Los Santos said.

In response to this speech, Congressman Ritchie Torres (D-NY) wrote a letter to Goldman Sachs, which has given $20 million dollars to TPF, calling on the organization to cut ties with De Los Santos and TPF, the New York Post reported.

“Thousands of Israelis were massacred, maimed, mutilated, abducted, raped, and tortured at the murderous hands of Hamas,” Torres wrote, referring to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Torres noted that Hamas "espouses the kind of genocidal ideology that The People’s Forum has been caught promoting as ‘the final blow,’ which is strikingly similar to Nazi rhetoric about a ‘final solution.'"

"The case for cutting ties speaks for itself,” he said.

On Thursday, De Los Santos refused to apologize and doubled down on his call to destroy the entire State of Israel.

"We make no apologies for calling for the destruction of an apartheid and colonial state that is actively engaging in a genocide of the Palestinian people that has already killed over 25,000," he said.

"For us, Zionism is synonymous with colonialism and racism,” he added. “These are forces with state power who are actually perpetrating a literal genocide and engaging in actual genocide denialism."

De Los Santos and TPS have ties to the Chinese Communist Party.