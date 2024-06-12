The homes of multiple officials affiliated with the Brooklyn Museum were targeted by antisemitic vandals last night (Tuesday).

The Brooklyn Heights apartment building of Museum Director Anne Pasternak was among the homes that were vandalized. The vandals hung a sign that read 'Anne Pasternak Brooklyn Museum White Supremacist Zionist' and spray-painted an inverted red triangle, a Hamas symbol used to identify Israeli targets, on Pasternak's door along with other red graffiti.

The homes of Jewish members of the museum's board were also targeted.

The vandalism was committed as Jews marked the start of the Shavuot festival, the anniversary of the date of the Revelation at Mount Sinai and the giving of the Torah.

Harriet Colen, 79, a Jewish resident of Pasternak's apartment building, told the New York Post that the vandalism made her "a little scared."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams posted photographs from the scene on X and condemned the vandalism.

"This is not peaceful protest or free speech. This is a crime, and it's overt, unacceptable antisemitism," Adams stated. These actions will never be tolerated in New York City for any reason. I'm sorry to Anne Pasternak and members of@brooklynmuseum's board who woke up to hatred like this."

"I spoke to Anne this morning and committed that this hate will not stand in our city. The NYPD is investigating and will bring the criminals responsible here to justice" he added.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander said, “The cowards who did this are way over the line into antisemitism, harming the cause they claim to care about, and making everyone less safe."

The Brooklyn Museum was previously targeted by anti-Israel activists on May 31, when protesters broke into the museum by rappelling down the interior wall of the building, and once inside defaced pieces of art on display.

Tuesday night's vandalism follows a series of antisemitic incidents that occurred during and after an anti-Israel demonstration in Manhattan on Monday.

Protestors marched from Union Square to the site of the Nova Music Festival Exhibition in downtown Manhattan. Video from the protest shows a woman leading the crowd in chants justifying the massacre committed at the music festival.

Protesters chanted "Long live the Intifada" and "Kill another Zionist now." Banners that read 'Long live October 7' and 'Jihad of Victory or Martyrdom' were unfurled.

One demonstrator told a group of Jews, "I wish Hitler was still here. He would have wiped all you out."

Following the rally, a mob of masked anti-Israel activists took over a subway car in New York, where they yelled, yelled, "Raise your hands if you're a Zionist! This is your chance to get out!"