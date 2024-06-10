Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, commented on the decision of Blue and White ministers to resign at a party meeting today.

"The disintegration of a unity government during a war is the least statesmanlike act that exists," said Smotrich, "Gantz, Eizenkot, and Tropper decided to prioritize personal and political considerations over the national consideration, which requires unity to achieve the war's objectives and to provide support to IDF soldiers who are currently fighting in the field."

He added that "The responsibility for the misconception that led to the massacre and the failures in the war belongs to Gantz and Eizenkot no less than anyone else. They held the highest positions in the security system over the last decade and were partners in the war cabinet and in all the decisions made there."

"Yesterday the cat was out of the bag when Gantz essentially admitted that the reason for his resignation from the government is that we blocked his plan under pressure from the Biden administration and other factors to establish a Palestinian state in the heart of the country, which would constitute an existential threat to the State of Israel," Smotrich continued. "Even if they call it by various names - the day after, a political initiative or a regional solution - it is impossible to hide the truth that the steps Gantz is pushing towards are the establishment of a monster of terror hundreds of meters from the settlements of Sharon and a few minutes from all the major population centers in the center of the country, in Ra'anana, Kfar Saba, Netanya, Tel Aviv, Be'er Sheva, and Afula, in the north and the south."

"We managed to thwart Gantz's demand to establish a Palestinian state in the government, and I am now acting on the ground to thwart the establishment of a Palestinian state. The countries of the world can declare morning and night that they recognize a Palestinian state, but we set facts on the ground and ensure that a Palestinian state will never be established."

Smotrich conveyed a message to the Prime Minister: "I hope and believe that the departure of Gantz and Eizenkot will allow us to act much more decisively and resolutely against the Palestinian Authority, which stands behind the campaign of persecution at the International Criminal Court in The Hague against the Prime Minister and senior IDF officials, including economic sanction measures that will hurt them very much, remove the restrictions to bring about a major renewal of construction in Judea and Samaria, allow the completion of the regulation of the young settlements and demolish the illegal Arab construction in the open areas, which is intended to take over the territory and establish a de facto Palestinian state."

"Even now, I reiterate my call to transfer the security strip in the north from Israel to southern Lebanon and launch a lethal attack against Hezbollah and the infrastructure in Lebanon. Gantz's resignation should not affect the decisions that need to be made, they have broad backing from the entire people. And I again call on you, Mr. Prime Minister: Give the order and launch the attack."

In response to the issue of the conscription law, he said: "We are in a great opportunity that should not be missed. We must not push the haredi public into a corner. Mr. President, I call on you: Go out today, call on the Supreme Court to suspend the discussions because it will not work by force. Call on everyone to stop and invite them to you at the President's residence to create dialogue sessions, and there we will find agreements, there we will find a compromise."