The northern border continues to suffer dozens of launches from Lebanon, and since noon, firefighting teams have been working on fires that broke out in the area due to rocket debris and direct hits.

In the afternoon (Monday), about 30 launches were identified crossing from Lebanon towards northern Golan Heights and fell in open areas. Additionally, air defense soldiers intercepted an unmanned aircraft carrying explosives that crossed from Lebanon near the Naftali Ridge area.

However, another explosive drone that crossed from Lebanon was not intercepted and fell in the area. Simultaneously, an explosive drone that crossed from Lebanon fell in the Metula area.

A short time later, another alert was activated in the north of the country, during which an interceptor was launched towards a suspicious aerial target that crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon. The incident ended with no casualties.

The Upper Galilee Regional Council updated that several fires that were extinguished yesterday in the Ramim Ridge and Naftali Ridge areas have reignited in recent hours. Additionally, a fire broke out in northern Golan Heights as a result of rockets striking open fields. Due to the numerous fire focal points, severe air pollution is noticeable throughout the area.

Kiryat Shmona's city spokesperson Doron Shenpar updated that due to the severe fires around the city, "We have started evacuating the residents living on JNF Street who remained in the city despite the evacuation.'

Firefighting teams at the scene are fighting the flames to prevent them from spreading towards the houses. Several yards and pergolas caught fire, and a roof of a house was also caught in the flames.

District Commander Sub-Commissioner Yair Lakim clarified: 'We will stay here until we control the fire and protect the residents' homes. We will fight for every house. We will work non-stop until we put out the fire.'