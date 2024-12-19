Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who is also a member of the Diplomatic-Security Cabinet, on Thursday morning prayed the morning prayers with students of the Kiryat Shmona Yeshiva, celebrating their return their city with them.

Speaking at the yeshiva, Smotrich said, "Last night, very good things were done in Yemen. I won't go into it, but last night they felt, and they will yet feel, the strength of our arm, and they will also rethink their path."

The main objective of the IDF bombings last night in Yemen was to shut down all three ports controlled by the Houthis.

The Air Force attacked targets in the port of Hodeidah and the capital Sana'a, approximately 2,000 km from Israel. The Houthis have launched about 200 ballistic missiles and 170 drones towards Israel since the war began. Most were intercepted, but some managed to penetrate Israeli airspace. In July, a drone from Yemen caused the death of Evgeny Freder in Tel Aviv.

According to a military source, the operation was planned within the Air Force for several weeks and was carried out regardless of the most recent Houthi missile attack, which was intercepted by the Arrow system during the bombings. One of the interceptors fell on a school in Ramat Efal, causing especially heavy damage - the main structure of the school collapsed.

The first wave of the attack began at 3:15 AM in the coastal area of Yemen, with the second following at 4:30 AM in Sana'a. Fourteen fighter jets, covering more than 1,700 km, participated, targeting the ports of Ras Issa, Hodeidah, and the Al-Salif port. In total, eight tugboats were attacked. In Sana'a, fuel tanks, oil, and a power station were targeted.