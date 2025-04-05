Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested Saturday night to change the times he is scheduled to testify this week, in light of his upcoming trip to Washington.

Netanyahu will leave for Washington on Sunday.

"Netanyahu is scheduled to fly to the US for a short visit on Monday. Currently, it appears that there will be dates set for additional meetings with the US government. Due to the time difference and without taking any potential delays into account, the Prime Minister will not manage to give testimony on Wednesday, either," the request explained.

In his request to the court, Netanyahu revealed that he intends to discuss "a plan to release the hostages, the US' decision to impose tariffs on Israeli products, the fighting in Gaza, and issues connected to the Israel-Turkey relationship" with US President Donald Trump.

The defense suggested that instead of this coming week, the hearings take place the next Thursday and Friday afterwards, and again on Monday during Passover.