Refael Salab, a resident of Kiryat Shmona and one of the leaders of the "Fighting for the North" campaign, spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about the ceasefire agreement and detailed the challenges the residents of northern Israel are facing in returning to their homes.

"We all expected a much better and more significant agreement, as well as a demilitarized buffer zone. We know that the Lebanese are returning to Kfarkela and the other villages which are adjacent to the border and are affiliated with Hezbollah. We all expected more," Salab said.

He added that the residents intend to closely monitor the enforcement of the agreement. "We will keep our finger on the pulse. If the agreement is not strictly enforced, even years from now, we’ll find ourselves in the same situation the south faced ten years after Operation Protective Edge. We definitely do not want another October 7—this time in the north."

Salab predicted that Hezbollah would resume firing in the coming months. "I believe Hezbollah will not comply with the terms of the ceasefire, and the fighting will be renewed within a month or two."

He outlined demands whose implementation would ensure security for the residents of the north. "We need a plan stating that if Hezbollah systematically violates the agreement and we return to the era of sporadic attacks, the IDF will capture Beirut. The second demand is to enforce every violation, no matter how small or large, because this is the time to set boundaries."

Asked when the residents of the north might return to their homes, Salab replied, "We miss home, but we’re in no rush to go back." He explained that children from northern Israel have already adapted to schools in the cities they were evacuated to, and some families may prefer to wait a while longer before returning.

Watch the interview in Hebrew:

