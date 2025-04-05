British MPs Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed have been denied entry to Israel.

The two MPs and their aides arrived at 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, on a flight from London's Luton Airport.

Upon questioning, the two claimed to be part of an official delegation from the British Parliament. This was later found to be untrue, after no official Israeli source was familiar with the arrival of such a delegation.

It also became clear that the purpose of the MPs' arrival was to document Israeli security forces and spread libels against Israel.

In light of this, and in accordance with Israeli law, Interior Minister Moshe Arbel refused the entry of both MPs and their aides, and ordered them to be distanced from Israel.