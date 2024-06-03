Following a scientific identification and a thorough analysis by the IDF in coordination with anthropological experts, the body of Dolev Yehud was found in Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Dolev Yehud (35), from Kibbutz Nir Oz, was a paramedic with United Hatzalah and MDA. During the brutal October 7th terror attacks, Dolev left his house in an attempt to save lives.

Dolev was murdered by the Hamas terror organization on the 7th of October, and his body was located in Kibbutz Nir Oz.

The IDF notified Dolev's family following an identification process that was carried out by medical officials from the National Institute of Forensic Medicine and Shura military base.

The IDF wrote in a statement that it "expresses its deep condolences to the family at this difficult time."